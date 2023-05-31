YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community Legal Aid is offering a series of free clinics to offer legal help to the public.

The programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

The following clinics are available online:

Eviction prevention clinic: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. – Learn about renters’ rights and options if facing an eviction. Visit www.communitylegalaid.org/eviction for details.

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. – Learn about renters’ rights and options if facing an eviction. Visit www.communitylegalaid.org/eviction for details. Foreclosure prevention class: Learn about the foreclosure process and strategies that can help homeowners save their homes. Offered on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Visit www.communitylegalaid.org/foreclosure for details.

Learn about the foreclosure process and strategies that can help homeowners save their homes. Offered on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Visit www.communitylegalaid.org/foreclosure for details. Parent’s rights to visitation: Tuesday, June 13 and 27 at 11 a.m. Learn about parental rights and parenting time orders. Details at www.communitylegalaid.org/parenthood.

Tuesday, June 13 and 27 at 11 a.m. Learn about parental rights and parenting time orders. Details at www.communitylegalaid.org/parenthood. Online clinic in partnership with Goodyear: Meet with an attorney for advice related to debt or record sealing (expungement), Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m. Registration is required for this event. Those interested in attending should call 800-998-9454 or apply online.

The following in-person clinics are being held locally:

Columbiana County

East Palestine Legal Clinic hosted by River Valley Organizing: Legal Aid advocates will be onsite to meet with residents on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. This event will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine, 109 W. Rebecca Street.

Mahoning County

Clarence Darrow Court Clinic (housing and financial concerns) – Open to eligible Mahoning County residents facing legal issues related to housing or debt and whose matter would be heard by the Youngstown Municipal Court. The clinic operates by phone appointments – Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call (330) 983-2599 to pre-register.

– Open to eligible Mahoning County residents facing legal issues related to housing or debt and whose matter would be heard by the Youngstown Municipal Court. The clinic operates by phone appointments – Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call (330) 983-2599 to pre-register. Parental Rights Presentation: Join Legal Aid advocates at the Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. to learn about visitation and custody matters.

Trumbull County

Self Help Desk: Trumbull County Family Court: Legal help for parties representing themselves in juvenile court custody cases. Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – noon, Trumbull County Family Court, 220 Main Ave. SW in Warren.

Legal help for parties representing themselves in juvenile court custody cases. Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – noon, Trumbull County Family Court, 220 Main Ave. SW in Warren. Clarence Darrow Court Clinic (housing and financial concerns) – Open to eligible Trumbull County residents facing legal issues related to housing or debt. The clinic operates by phone appointments – Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call (330) 983-2599 to pre-register.

Open to eligible Trumbull County residents facing legal issues related to housing or debt. The clinic operates by phone appointments – Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call (330) 983-2599 to pre-register. Legal assistance to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault : Wednesday, June 21 by appointment at Someplace Safe, 1370 Tod Ave. in Warren. Pre-register by calling Someplace Safe (330) 393-3005 and asking to speak to the legal advocacy department.

: Wednesday, June 21 by appointment at Someplace Safe, 1370 Tod Ave. in Warren. Pre-register by calling Someplace Safe (330) 393-3005 and asking to speak to the legal advocacy department. PRIDE in the Valley: Saturday, June 17 from noon – 8 p.m. Advocates will be available to share information about our services, at Courthouse Square, 161 High St., NW in Warren.

Community Legal Aid is a nonprofit law firm serving the legal needs of low-income individuals in central and northeast Ohio.

All Community Legal Aid events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events.