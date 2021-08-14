Free kayaking event held to familiarize community with Leavittsburg’s Canoe City

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, there were free 15-minute kayak rides for anyone unfamiliar with paddling at Canoe City in Leavittsburg.

Mahoning River Adventures hosted the event and also offered their usual rentals where they will take you upstream and you then paddle back to the livery.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Mahoning River of people wanting to rent kayaks for a length of time.

“The idea that not that many people really use the river as much as they should. We have this resource in our backyard and not many use it. This is just a way to get anybody that’s been thinking about coming to travel the river, give it a shot,” said Zack Felger, with Friends of the Mahoning River.

There was also a fishing derby for the kids.

The event helped give back to Friends of the Mahoning River and revitalize the river and education for the workers.