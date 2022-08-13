YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several back-to-school events took place in Youngstown Saturday.

Kids were able to get free hair cuts and braids, school supplies, free food and more.

One was held at Homestead Park, the other at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

“Something like this is so important because every child matters. I think it was First Lady Michelle Obama that said we wanna leave no child behind and that’s what we’re attempting to do on today, not just today but in the events and the activities that are happening on the South Side,” said Pastor Shawn Tyson, the pastor of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

The organizers of both events said it’s important to do things like this to make sure the kids know the community cares about the.