SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A free document shredding event is scheduled in Salem.

The Salem Public Library Community Paper Shred will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library’s parking lot at 821 E.State St.

The event is for people to dispose of sensitive paperwork such as bank statements, old taxes, receipts, canceled checks and other documents.

Portect-n-Shred out of Cortland will be performing the document shredding.

You are asked not to bring newspapers, cardboard or plastic.

Contact the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.