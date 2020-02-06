Free dental care now available to local veterans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free dental care is now available for local veterans in the Valley.
Directors with Mercy Health, Mahoning Valley Hospital and the local Veterans Service Commission teamed up to offer the Kikel Mobile Dental Clinic in Youngstown.
The mobile clinic will be offered the first Thursday of every month at the Renaissance Learning Center on Oakhill Avenue.
The mobile clinic has dentists, hygienists and assistants providing a comprehensive array of dental services.
The limited appointments are first come first serve, which can be scheduled here.
In order for a veteran to received medical care they must fit into one of the following categories:
- Those having a VA service-connected compensable dental disability or condition
- Those who were prisoners of war (POWs)
- Those whose service-connected disabilities have been rated at 100% or who are receiving the 100 percent rate by reason of individual unemployability
- Those who are participating in a VA vocational rehabilitation program under 38 U.S.C. chapter 31 for dental care necessary to: enter into a rehabilitation program, achieve the goals of the veteran’s vocational rehabilitation program; or prevent interruption of a rehabilitation program or to achieve maximum independence in daily living.
- Discharged veterans with a service-connected non compensable dental condition or disability who served on active duty 90 days or more and who apply for veterans dental care within 180 days of separation from active duty.
- Those having a service-connected non-compensable dental condition or disability resulting from combat wounds or service trauma are eligible for repeat care for the service-connected condition(s).
- Those having a dental condition clinically determined by VA to be currently aggravating a service-connected medical condition are eligible for dental care to resolve the problem.
- Those with nonservice-connected dental conditions or disabilities for which treatment was begun while the veteran was in an inpatient status in a VA medical center, when it is clinically determined to be necessary to complete such dental treatment on an outpatient basis.
- Those receiving outpatient care or scheduled for inpatient care may receive veterans dental care if the dental condition is clinically determined to be complicating a medical condition currently under treatment.
- Certain veterans enrolled in a VA Homeless Program for 60 consecutive days or more may receive certain medically necessary outpatient dental services.