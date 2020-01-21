Free dental care available to local veterans in Youngstown

Dental services will be available the first Thursday of every month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be free comprehensive dental care available for local veterans in the Valley.

Directors with Mercy Health, Mahoning Valley Hospital and the local Veterans Service Commission are teaming up to offer the Kikel Mobile Dental Clinic in Youngstown.

Starting on February 6, the mobile clinic will be offered the first Thursday of every month at the Renaissance Learning Center on Oakhill Avenue.

“We have two fully equipped operatories, along with a full compliment of dentists, dental residents, dental hygienists and dental assistants to provide a comprehensive array of dental services based on their needs,” said Dr. Frank Beck.

They told 27 First News that many veterans may lack good dental care because their VA benefits don’t provide enough coverage.

Experts said that poor dental health can lead to other issues, including high blood pressure and heart attacks.

The limited appointments are first come first serve, which can be scheduled here.