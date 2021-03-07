Free COVID-19 testing in Mahoning County, funded by CARES Act

Starting Monday, testing will be available every week day from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Mahoning County residents can be tested for free for COVID-19 at New Middleton Plaza, funded by the Ohio CARES Act.

Starting Monday, March 8, testing will be available every week day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They’re also accepting patients on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., closed on Sundays.

Sponsored by Visit Healthcare, the free COVID-19 tests are available now until May 15.

Results are available within 24-48 hours, according to representatives of Visit Heathcare.

Their goal is to “increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for Mahoning County residents” one visit at a time.

All are welcome to stop by without worrying about making an appointment first. Walk-ins are welcome, but there’s also a pre-registration option to schedule a visit online.

People who are both asymptomatic and symptomatic can be tested at New Middletown Plaza, 10397 Main St., New Middletown, OH.

Some common symptoms to look out for include fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste and smell, sore throat and headache.

Healthcare professionals encourage everyone to continue social distancing, increase daily sanitation and wear a mask.