Flu shots will also be available

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The state of Ohio is sponsoring a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in the Valley Thursday.

It will be held at Christ Centered Church on Hudson Avenue in Youngstown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone can be tested at no cost.

Flu shots will also be available. They’re free if you have insurance and $25 with no insurance.

You must wear a mask at the pop-up site. If you don’t have one, one will be provided for you.

