CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Army Corps of Engineers Office (Mosquito Lake) is offering a free boating education course.

The course is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at 2961 Warren Meadville Rd. in Cortland.

By Ohio law, boater education is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1982 who operates a powerboat more than 10 horsepower.

In order to take the course, you must preregister with ODNR at 330-298-9196.