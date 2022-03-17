WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Recorder’s Office is helping protect people who live in the county from real estate fraud.

The free “AlertMe” service was launched a few years ago. It’s available to anyone who lives in Trumbull County.

People can register on the recorder’s office website. You just need to provide your name and email address.

Once you’re signed up, anytime a document passes through the recorder’s office with the registered name on it, the person who signed up will receive an e-mail alert.

“If that was them, then it’s OK if they were making a change or took out a mortgage then they’re fine. If not, they know that there could be some potential fraud,” said Trumbull County Recorder Tod Latell.

Latell says a decent amount of people have already signed up for the service, but he wants more people to be aware of the free service.