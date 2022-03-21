(WKBN) – Spring has started and Monday is a perfect day to make sure your taste buds are ready.

Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones at most of its locations. Free Cone Day is a welcome to spring and ice cream season.

Dairy Queen will give you a free small cone until closing time on Monday. You can choose to make a donation to a worthy cause but it’s not necessary.

Dairy Queen wants you to take advantage because they believe the taste will make you come back all summer.

“We’re really excited to have it back because the last two years we have not had Free Cone Day because we wanted to limit the crowds in the store. We had so many customers supporting us. We had lines during the pandemic, our drive-thrus were so busy and we just want to bring it back,” said Chrissy Smith, owner of the Austintown Dairy Queen.

Local Dairy Queen stores will give away roughly 1,500 to 2,000 free cones today.