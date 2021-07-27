Free community health and resource fair welcomes visitors in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company known for drug testing is showing the community they have more to offer.

“On Demand” is hosting a free community health and resource fair right now in Austintown.

They offer services from counseling and addiction treatment to staffing services.

“We have a bunch of little niches and we’re good at each one of them and we want the community to be involved with us,” said Lexi Marco, an “On Demand” Public Relations specialist. “We really value community engagement and community involvement.”

On Demand is also doing headshots and helping with resumes.

The event is happening until 3 this afternoon at their offices at 5760 Patriot Boulevard in Austintown.