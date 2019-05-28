Free clinic will help drivers with suspended licenses get back on track Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of Youngstown's municipal court judges hopes a new program will help drivers break the cycle of having their licenses suspended with no way of getting them back.

Judge Renee DiSalvo said a free legal clinic will be held next month to help those with suspended licenses get back on track.

She said Ohio is second in the nation for people driving with suspended licenses.

"They're being saddled with reinstatement fees and they're on a program for the reinstatement fees, but they can't make it," DiSalvo said. "They're having to choose, 'Do I buy gas or do I pay my reinstatement fee?' So then they get another suspension. It's a bad cycle."

The clinic will feature local attorneys and representatives from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. It will be held Saturday, June 8 at First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.

To learn more, call 800-998-9454 or visit Community Legal Aid's website.