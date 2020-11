You can register at the Roosevelt Park Community Center from 3-6 p.m.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, families in Campbell can sign up for a free winter coat for their children.

You need to bring a photo ID along with the birth certificates of your children.

The coats are available for children ages 2-18.

There is a limit of three coats per family.

They will be distributed in December.