Free book delivery begins in Columbiana County

The only requirements are age and that the child lives in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Young kids in Columbiana County now have the chance to get a free book delivered to their home every month.

The Brightside Project, a non-profit, teamed up with Governor Mike DeWine’s office to launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

All kids that enroll will get a free book each month from the time they are born until they turn five years old.

The only requirements are age and that the child lives in Columbiana County.

Right now, there are nearly 6,000 kids who are eligible in the county.

“Governor Mike DeWine mentioned in one of his briefings that Columbiana County was one of eight remaining counties in the state that does not offer this to their children,” said Lisa Wallace, co-director of The Brightside Project. “It is very significant and it’s been their goal with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to have all 88 counties in Ohio enrolled.”

Wallace says in just the first 24 hours of launching, 400 kids have already enrolled.

You can enroll online at Imagination Library.

More headlines from WKBN.com: