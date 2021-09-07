Free at-home COVID tests available for Ohioans at local libraries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio health officials want to remind everyone that free at-home COVID testing kits are available at many local libraries, without anyone having to reveal any personal information.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) purchased two million rapid at-home tests with the intention of making them easily available statewide.

Since February, the state has made nearly 160,000 tests available for libraries to provide to their communities.

The state has partnered with the Ohio Library Council and other entities to make the tests available to anyone for any reason.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Wick Avenue accounted in March that they are participating in the program. The tests are available at all branches.

As of this report, the library system is currently out of tests but is working to get more from the state.

“We are still giving them out, as of a matter of fact, with the recent uptick in the delta variant, we have been cleaned out completely of our current stock. But we do have more on the way. We have requested another 5,000 from the state,” said Library CEO Aimee Fifarek.

Fifarek said they should see the test kits within the next week or so. She also said she is glad they can provide them for the community.

The test kits retail for about $30 and there is an app that shows you how to use them.

Libraries are participating on a voluntary basis. Call your local branch to see if they are giving out the tests.

To find available tests at other locations besides libraries, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. Please keep in mind that the demand for testing is very high, so please call ahead to make sure a test is available.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in

appointments or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at

gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.