MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Fredonia woman is facing charges after a child showed up at school with signs of abuse.

Susan Schultz, 52, of Fredonia, was booked into the Mercer County Jail Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to assist Mercer County Youth Services at an elementary school where a student showed up with bruising on his neck.

The child reported being in pain and had “significant bruising around the back of his neck,” police said.

It was determined that the child was in Schultz’s care at the time of his injuries, according to the police report.

Schultz was arraigned Thursday when bond was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.