WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren couple with a baby told police that they were surprised when a chase suspect ran into their apartment in an attempt to evade arrest on Thursday.

It all started just after midnight when officers spotted a 2017 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen traveling on E. Market Street.

An officer tried to pull the vehicle over after it ran through a stop sign at Charles Avenue and High Street but reported that the vehicle sped off. This led to a pursuit in which the vehicle went through a wooded area and jumped two curbs before getting on Peace Avenue, the report stated.

Police said the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran through a parking lot, where he was spotted carrying a dark-colored book bag. After a foot chase, the officer lost sight of the suspect near the intersection of Shalom Avenue and Maryland Street.

After a search for the suspect, residents in the area reported that an unknown man ran through their open sliding door and through their apartment. They were frantic as they said their baby was upstairs at the time.

Police spotted the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Sharvez Gilmore, hiding under a bed in the bedroom. Upon his arrest, he told officers, “I’m not who you are looking for,” the report stated.

Police said the bag that Gilmore had been seen carrying was found in the grass in the 2100 block of Peace Ave.

Officers towed the vehicle and reported that a cell phone and a Nintendo Switch were found inside. The vehicle had been stolen from the River Run Apartments, and during a burglary there, police reported that a Nintendo Switch had also been taken.

Police reported that other items stolen from cars at the apartments were found inside the bookbag.

Gilmore was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, receiving stolen property and failure to comply.