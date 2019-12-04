Franchiser closes Tim Hortons in Girard

The owners of the franchise, TH Cleveland, made the announcement on their Facebook page

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just weeks after the new Tim Horton’s in Liberty closed and the franchiser directed customers to its location in Girard – that location is now closed.

The owners of the franchise, TH Cleveland, made the announcement on their Facebook page posting the following:

“Today is the last day of operations for the Tim Hortons Girard restaurant. We want to thank our loyal guests who have supported our Girard location. Please be assured Tim Hortons remains committed to growing the Tim Hortons brand in Northeast Ohio. Thank you for the opportunity to become a part of your community. Any inquiries should be sent to mediainquires@timhortons.com.

Much like the closing of the Liberty location a few weeks ago, the employees at the Girard location on South State Street said they were not told ahead of time that the donut shop was closing.

TH Cleveland did not give a reason for their decision to close the Tim Hortons in Girard. The store opened in July 2019.

The area has three other locations in Salem and East Liverpool.