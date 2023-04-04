LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Foxconn announced the start of production of new fully-electric, driver-optional smart tractors at its Lordstown facility.

The company showed its initial five Monarch MK-V tractors that rolled off the production line Tuesday for delivery to customers.

In June, Foxconn signed a manufacturing agreement with Zimeno, Inc. (Monarch Tractor) to build its next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs in Lordstown.

“As a leader in manufacturing some of the world’s most influential electric and autonomous technologies, Foxconn is the ideal partner for us as we look to rapidly expand production of the MK-V,” said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO of Monarch Tractor. “Today’s farmers need solutions like the MK-V now that will increase farm profitability and sustainability and we’re the first company that is able to fulfill the global demand for these solutions. This is also a massive opportunity to produce large volumes of smart tractors in this class. We are excited to partner with Foxconn as we forever change the future of electrified farming.”

The MK-V includes technology to help prevent farm-related injuries, whether the tractor is being

driven or performing driverless tasks. Each MK-V is produced with collision prevention, human

detection and power take-off (PTO) protection. The tractor will stop moving if it detects a human within six feet of the tractor, and the PTO will automatically shut off if the system detects a person within one foot of the PTO.

Foxconn began commercial production of Monarch Tractor’s MK-V Series in the first quarter of

this year. The next steps include tuning the production line and material sourcing in preparation for full-rate production.