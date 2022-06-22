LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, will host a group from the EV Delegation.

Local and state reps and other elected officials will also be there. According to Foxconn’s spokesperson, the goal is to display their manufacturing expertise to the EV delegation so they can transform the Valley into an EV manufacturing hub.

The tour will start at 1:15 p.m. at the East Assembly Plant.

In May, Lordstown Motors closed the sale of the former GM Lordstown plant and signed a contract agreement with Foxconn. The agreement had many conditions, including Foxconn, to be the manufacturer for Lordstown Motors first flagship vehicle, the Endurance.

The two have a joint venture called MIH EV Design LLC. It will be owned 55% by Foxconn and 45% by Lordstown Motors. Together, they will develop new electric vehicles.

