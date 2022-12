AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Foxconn Ohio is teaming up with the Salvation Army to give Christmas gifts to local kids.

Foxconn workers are shopping at the Austintown Walmart Friday. Those gifts will all go to children in our area.

Last year, Foxconn brought smiles to 96 children’s faces. They hope to do even more this year.

On December 13, the Salvation Army will pick those toys up and give them to families in need.