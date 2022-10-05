LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Electric vehicle designer INDIEV signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Foxconn Wednesday to produce the first “INDI One” prototype electric vehicle in Lordstown.

The Indi One is a five-passenger family crossover electric vehicle with smart mobility. INDIEV founder and CEO Shi Hai described it as a “unique vehicle” that will “lead the way into the future of personal transit.” He also called the MOU “the beginning of many more discussions to come regarding the future of EV manufacturing in Ohio.”

Lordstown motors deal with Foxconn finalized

The MOU also serves as the first step toward delivering vehicles to customers for INDIEV, which began the development of the INDI One in 2017 and revealed the vehicle publicly in October of 2021.

Details of the potential collaboration, beyond the prototype build, will be disclosed later as both sides remain in negotiations.

Foxconn to produce electric tractor in Lordstown

Foxconn assumed manufacturing operations at the Lordstown facility after its purchase agreement with Lordstown Motors Corp. in May 2022. The electric pickup truck production line in the facility entered commercial production and the tractor vehicle production line is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.