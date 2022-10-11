LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with IndiEV and Foxconn are showing off an all-electric cross-over sedan in Lordstown today as prototypes will be produced in the local plant.

A few test models of the sedan were built in California.

IndiEV spokesman Bobby Bushell said after a number of meetings, executives signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn, saying the deal brings together IndiEV’s desire to build their “Indi 1” in the U.S. with the Taiwanese company’s decades of experience.

Bushell describes the “Indi 1” as a computer on wheels, combining the technology of a desktop PC with a pair of 15-inch screens in the passenger cabin. He says the sedan will have a starting price of around $45,000 before incentives.

Although the company is planning to begin commercial production by late next year, the agreement with Foxconn is just to build the prototypes — at least for now.

One of the test models will be shown this morning at an event, beginning at 10 a.m. WKBN will be covering the event, so check back here for live updates.