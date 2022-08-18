LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years after General Motors closed its Lordstown plant, a new model is promised to roll off the line.

The Monarch was revealed Thursday. Plans to build the all-electric tractor at the Lordstown facility were announced a couple of weeks ago. Thursday, we got to see one unveiled in person for the first time.

Executives with both Foxconn, which owns this plant, and Monarch Tractor unveiled what they’re calling the Mark Five compact farm tractor, which is both all-electric and potentially autonomous, meaning nobody has to sit in the driver’s seat.

Production is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. Fisker Automotive also plans to build its PEAR automobile in 2024.

Executives with Foxconn said at one point that we will see multiple vehicles from multiple makers coming off the assembly line in Lordstown.