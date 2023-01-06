LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) — According to a press release, The Mobility In Harmony Consortium announced that there will be an Innovation Hub near the Foxconn facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

The Hub was announced in a meeting by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Innovation Hub will bring supply chain partners together in an effort to speed up the manufacturing process of electric vehicles.

“There are many emerging EV brands in the US market that need the support of diverse supply chain partners. MIH can bring together top partners from around the world, allowing OEMs to communicate directly and break the hierarchical model of the traditional automotive industry. This will help accelerate the development and mass production of new EVs,” said MIH Consortium CEO Jack Cheng.

For more information on the Innovation Hub, visit the MIH website.