YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Foxconn is looking for trained workers and Youngstown State University wants to provide them.

A partnership has been forged between Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and YSU for a national electric vehicle training center that will focus on helping the emerging EV industry build a workforce around advanced manufacturing, energy storage and other technology solutions, including AI, 5G and cybersecurity.

YSU is already among the first in the state to complete a 5G readiness program.

More information on the partnership is expected to be released Wednesday.

“Now is the time to break down geographic and institutional silos to provide workforce solutions that accelerate the ability for industry, academia, government and workforce organizations to come together and more quickly deploy resources and strategies to address industry workforce needs,” YSU President Jim Tressel said.