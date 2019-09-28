Fox Youngstown channels return; work finished on antenna

WYFX Fox Youngstown and its subchannels — MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV — are now back on the air

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work has been completed on WYFX’s antenna, bringing back Fox Youngstown’s channels.

WYFX Fox Youngstown and its subchannels — MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV — are now back on the air as channel 62.1 through 62.6:

62.1 Fox Youngstown

62.2 MyYTV in HD

62.3 ION

62.4 Bounce

62.5 LAFF

62.6 GetTV

To receive these channels, another rescan will be required.

To rescan, select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and patience.