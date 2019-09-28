LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

Fox Youngstown channels return; work finished on antenna

Local News

WYFX Fox Youngstown and its subchannels — MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV — are now back on the air

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WKBN antenna

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work has been completed on WYFX’s antenna, bringing back Fox Youngstown’s channels.

WYFX Fox Youngstown and its subchannels — MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV — are now back on the air as channel 62.1 through 62.6:

  • 62.1        Fox Youngstown
  • 62.2        MyYTV in HD
  • 62.3        ION
  • 62.4        Bounce
  • 62.5        LAFF
  • 62.6        GetTV

To receive these channels, another rescan will be required.

To rescan, select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and patience.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com