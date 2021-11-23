Fox Nation honors man with local ties for patriotism

(WKBN) – The streaming service Fox Nation presented its annual Patriot Awards just a few days ago. The awards honor everyday Americans for extraordinary acts of patriotism.

One of the recipients of this year’s Courage Award was Todd Beamer, who passed away on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. He led passengers to stop the terrorists before they could do more damage. His memorable last words were “let’s roll.”

Todd’s parents, David and Peggy Beamer, are graduates of Sebring High School. They accepted the award on behalf of their son.

Todd’s father said he is glad that his son’s heroism lives on.

“We remember Todd, you know, every day. We miss him every day. There’s a hole in the family that’s always going to be there but we are pleased, we are proud of what Todd and others did that day on that plane,” David said.

David hopes the heroes from Flight 93 are remembered forever.