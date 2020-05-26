Fowler homeowner shares important message about smoke alarms after fire destroys house

The estimate to repair the damage is more than the home was worth

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A devastating loss for a Fowler family after their home caught fire late Monday night.

Firefighters believe a ceiling fan started it and said the house was destroyed. The estimate to repair the damage is more than the home was worth.

Richard DiBell, his wife and their four grandchildren were getting ready for bed Monday night when all of a sudden they started smelling smoke.

“I got the kids and the wife out of the house, went up and checked out to see what was going on and there was a fire up in the attic,” Richard said.

Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the scene on Youngstown Kingsville Road. Luckily, everyone made it out safely.

“I’ve never had fire alarms, smoke alarms — get ’em. I will have them in any house I ever have from now on,” Richard said.

Fowler Fire Chief Fred Yungbluth said they were able to knock out the fire quickly, but with the heat and humidity Monday night, having additional firefighters there was a big help.

“Having the extra manpower is really imperative at that time and I can’t stress enough how much mutual aid means, not only to Fowler but all of Trumbull County,” Yungbluth said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic, however, they do believe the home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help Richard’s family. He said the home was not insured.

“The house could be repaired or dropped down, the family can’t. Thank God everybody was still awake because we were going to bed and if it had been an hour later, everyone would have probably been asleep,” Richard said.