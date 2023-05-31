YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The fourth person wanted for shooting at a car with a baby inside has been arrested.

Javon Mixon, 22, was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Mixon is one of four people charged with shooting at a car on May 22 in the 600 block of West Ravenwood Avenue that had a baby inside.

No one was injured.

Reports said the shots were fired from a car that had four men inside. Three of the men were arrested after a car they were in was pulled over in Mill Creek Park, but a fourth person ran out of the car and escaped.

The other three defendants face the same charge, and court records show they were all arraigned Friday and posted bond Monday. They are Tyre Washington, 19; Tilden Johnson, 21; and Labreilyn Johnson, 19.

All three are set to have a preliminary hearing Friday, according to court records