Fourth person charged in June 6 shooting death on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have charged a fourth suspect in the June 6 shooting death of a man in a South Side parking lot.

A warrant was filed Friday in municipal court charging Damon Williams, 24, of Youngstown, with aggravated murder for the June 6 shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23, in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Jail records show Williams was booked into the jail the day after the murder on a probation violation on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

On June 11, police charged Khayree Williams, 24, with aggravated murder for the death of Bunch. He was not arrested until Aug. 16 at a home on the West Side by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

Police had also charged Kyree Williams, no age given, with aggravated murder for the death of Bunch. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Police said Khayree Williams and Kyree Williams are not related to each other. It is not clear if Damon Williams is related to the other two suspects.

A fourth suspect is also facing complicity charges for the death of Bunch.