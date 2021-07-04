Fourth of July fireworks celebrations and safety precautions

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re still looking for 4th of July plans, we’ve got you covered.

Columbiana’s Fourth of July Fireworks have been moved to Shaker Woods. Gates open at 6 p.m.



Today in Austintown there will be their annual parade beginning at noon at the intersection of Raccoon Road and Kirk Road.



Tonight at Eastwood Field, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will face the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is at 7 p.m. but stick around because there will be a post-game fireworks show.

Over in Pennsylvania, Grove City is hosting their fireworks show starting at 9:30 tonight.



Today at Guilford Lake you can take your boat out for the boat parade at noon.



Starting at 10 a.m. the Mesopotamia Ox Roast event will open its gates.

If you feel like staying home to celebrate the holiday, there are a lot of safety precautions to take when handling fireworks.

According to the National Safety Council, you should never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.



Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding, and keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

Skip MacKall, a manager at Phantom Fireworks in North Lima, said this is one of the most important things for customers to know when buying fireworks.

“The most important thing is to remember to keep that water source close, don’t try to relight a firework if it isn’t going off properly, keep a safe distance and remember your neighbors,” MacKall said.



As for the young kids, sparklers may be more dangerous than you realize. They can cause severe burns an account for more than 25% of ER visits for fireworks injuries.



A great alternative for younger kids are glow sticks.

