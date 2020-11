The crash happened at the intersection of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A four-vehicle crash in Youngstown sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Midlothian Boulevard is closed between Zedaker Street and Lake Park Drive while crews clear the scene.

State troopers and Youngstown police are investigating.