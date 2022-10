LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – At least a three vehicle crash has closed part of a major road Sunday afternoon.

The eastbound lane of Churchill Hubbard Road is closed near the intersection with Belmont Avenue. The eastbound lane will remain closed until a tow truck arrives on scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the accident, but there were only minor injuries.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.