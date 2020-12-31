Four people trapped in a vehicle after single car accident in Goshen Twp

A van, with six passengers had crashed, trapping all of the people inside the vehicle.

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP (WKBN) – Early Thursday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car accident in Goshen Township. A van, with four passengers had crashed in to a ditch on the side of the road, trapping all of the people inside the vehicle.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. on Rt. 14 between Rt. 165 and Seacrist Road. Goshen Township Fire Department helped the people safety get out of the vehicle. Two of the passengers were transported to the Salem Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with very minor injuries.