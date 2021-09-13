Four people caught on camera illegally dumping items at Youngstown house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City leaders in Youngtown are asking for help in identifying several people who were caught on video illegally dumping items.

The video was taken on Friday in the 500 block of West Hylda Avenue. Four men in a pickup truck can be seen dumping illegally in a driveway of a vacant house.

The camera is operated by Green Youngstown. It was mounted on a telephone pole because there are three vacant houses in a row where illegal dumping has been a problem.

If you know who they are, contact Youngstown police.