Four local men enter guilty pleas in separate federal court cases

Two of the defendants pleaded guilty in drug cases, while two others pleaded guilty in weapons cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four defendants in separate cases entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Randall Morgan, 34, of Warren, pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko to charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and distribution of crack cocaine between March 2019 and February 2020.

A sentencing date was not entered into court records.

Morgan is the second of 11 people indicted in September for selling drugs in the Warren and Mineral Ridge areas to plead guilty. Earlier this week, Marcus Williams, 34, of Niles, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

In a separate motion, prosecutors also asked to seize $4,894 from Morgan, as well as a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Pleading guilty in a separate case before Judge Boyko to a charge of distribution of cocaine was Nicholas Anderson, 32. In January, he filed a notice that he intended to plead guilty.

Prosecutors said Anderson was one of four people selling drugs in the Mineral Ridge area between September and November 2019. During their investigation, investigators found three semiautomatic pistols and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle while serving various search warrants.

There was no sentencing date in court records.

Pleading guilty before Judge Dan Aaron Polster to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Michael Donley, 29, of Youngstown.

Donley was arrested early Nov. 6 by city police after he refused to pull over for police who wanted to stop him for a traffic violation on Poland Avenue at Shirley Road.

Reports said Donley eventually bailed out of his car and was caught in a backyard on Buckeye Circle. Police retraced the path he ran and found a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, as well as over $1,800 cash. Inside the car, police found marijuana and marijuana seeds.

Donley is not allowed to have a weapon because of a 2014 conviction in Texas for assault with a deadly weapon.

Sentencing is set for June 1.

Pleading guilty to the same charge before Judge Polster was Lee Jones, 36, of Struthers.

Jones was indicted after he was arrested Aug. 1 by Struthers police, who found a loaded AR-15 and a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

Jones filed a motion to suppress in the case, but the motion was never heard.

Sentencing is set for June 1.

Jones has a 2013 conviction in federal court for the same charge, according to court records.