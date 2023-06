WARREN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash that injured four people Thursday morning in Warren Township.

Troopers and police officers were called to Parkman Road and the Route 5 bypass shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Troopers said that the collision was between two vehicles.

OSP said that four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.