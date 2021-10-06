Four indicted by feds, accused of lying to buy gun in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed in federal court Wednesday charging four people with making false statements to buy guns at a south side check-cashing business.

Charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with one count each of false statement during the purchase of firearms are Miechelle Barnes, 28 and Dawon Maddox, 39, both of Youngstown; and Davontae McCall and Richard May, both 19 and both from Pittsburgh.

Maddox faces an additional count of a possession of a firearm by a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

The indictment said on April 23, he had two 9mm pistols and an AR-15 type semiautomatic pistol. He is barred from having a firearm because of a 2002 conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence in Mahoning County Court in Austintown.

The indictment was handed down Thursday but remained sealed until Wednesday after all the defendants had been arrested, according to court records.

Arraignment dates have not been set yet. The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Phillip J. Calabrese.

The indictment says that Barnes, with help from the other three, tried Feb. 18 to buy three 9mm semiautomatic handguns from an East Midlothian Boulevard business in Youngstown.

The indictment said Barnes lied about who she was buying the guns for. The indictment does not say how the other three defendants aided or abetted her, as they are charged. An affidavit is not available.

This is the third indictment since Aug. 17 charging people with making false statements to buy guns in the Youngstown area. In the previous two indictments, four people were charged with the crime.