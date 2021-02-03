Four homes damaged by gunfire in Youngstown, bullets nearly hitting children in bed

Two of the homes were on the East Side and two were on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after four homes were damaged by gunfire early Wednesday and Tuesday in Youngstown.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Just after midnight, police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Tampa Avenue on the South Side where a woman told officers she heard gunfire and then her children told her there were bullet holes in their bedrooms.

Reports said bullets just missed two of the children while they were in their beds.

The woman also made a report after gunfire damaged her home Sunday, reports said. Reports said the shooting may be linked to one earlier this week where a home in the 800 block of East Avondale was damaged by gunfire.

About 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1500 block of Craiglee Avenue on the East Side for gunfire. A woman there told police she heard several shots from nearby Lincoln Park and her house was hit by bullets.

Police searched the park but could find no shell casings or other evidence of a shooting.

Earlier, police were called about 3:25 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Council Rock Drive where a woman there found two bullet holes in her home. Reports said a witness told police they have heard gunshots several times lately coming from the park.

Reports said the woman told police she heard gunfire about 3 a.m. Tuesday but did not notice the bullet holes until later in the day.

About 1 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Campbell Street for a report of a shooting. There, a woman told police someone in a puffy coat fired several shots at her home then ran away toward Shady Run Road.

Police searched the area but could find no one matching the description of the shooter, reports said.