EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Norfolk Southern’s CEO awarded four East Palestine students with scholarships Friday morning.

CEO Alan Shaw gave four EP high school seniors $4,000 (broken up by year), a North Face backpack and a MacBook Air.

Students Linsey Evans, Weston Jones, Libby McElroy and Ryan Rosen were the first-ever scholarship recipients from Norfolk Southern.

“It is a great honor for me you know I’ve said from day one that Norfolk Southern is gonna make it right in East Palestine and I’m gonna make it right and I’m personally committed to that,” said Shaw.

The scholarship is funded by Shaw through a $445,000 personal donation.

Here are more details on the winners: