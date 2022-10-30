SHENANGO VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four fire departments responded to a trailer fire that blocked parts of I-80 Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the office of the Shenango Township Fire Chief said they were sent to the 1.5 mile marker of I-80 for a tractor trailer on fire.

The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department, West Middlesex Fire Department, Hermitage Fire Department and Hubbard Fire Departments all responded to the fire for around an hour and a half.

The New Wilmington and Farrell fire departments were also on stand-by for the fire.

No word yet on if there were any injuries in the fire.

The chief says the Shenango Fire Department has responded to seven incidents in 24 hours.