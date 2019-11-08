Four Boardman students recognized in local poster contest

Two Boardman winners chose 'kindness' as their superpower

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Boardman Center Intermediate School students were recognized in a local poster contest.

They were among 22 winners for the annual “Stay in School” poster contest, sponsored by the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Advisory Board. The theme this year was “My Super Power at School is…”

The two Boardman winners chose ‘kindness’ as their superpower.

Fifth grader Jordan Lacivita took second place for her poster, “My Kindness Spreads Like PB & J.”

Both Zavyer Magada and Nozima Ibadullaeva won honorable mention and Ivy Webster placed third.

They were each recognized at the Embassy Banquet Center on Thursday.

Each of the winners received certificates and earned gift cards from $50 to $125.