AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The founder of a local Chevrolet dealership has passed away.

Wayne “Bud” C. Greenwood, the founder of Greenwood Chevrolet, died Wednesday at the age of 88, according to a post on the dealership’s Facebook page.

The post said Greenwood “was in the business of people,” stating the following:

“Many remember him as a boss or ‘my car dealer,’ but he was truly one of the last of the Renaissance Man era. He was a fisherman, a pilot and a hunter. A cowboy, a cattle rancher, a farmer and a leader. He was a son, a father, a husband, an uncle and a brother. He was a ‘great’ grandfather, as well as a great grandfather. He was a mentor, a boss and a friend. But whatever we knew him as, he will always be simply, ‘Bud.’ While his legacy lives on in his name that continues to adorn our dealership, and other dealerships just like ours, it extends much further than that. His family continue to oversee the businesses he started, and his lessons and inspiration continue to impact more than the miles driven on the cars his dealerships sold.

Greenwood Chevrolet is located on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, first opening its doors in 1980.