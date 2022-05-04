YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Directors with Animal Charity of Ohio are looking for the public’s help taking some of the animals they’re sheltering.

The agency is still caring for dozens of cats and kittens removed from a home on Youngstown’s east side over the last month.

Workers say while a number of the animals have been taken into foster homes or other shelters, getting many of the others adopted could be a difficult task.

“If your home is quiet, you have other cats that are fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered and you are willing to try to take on a cat that’s fearful and really needs to learn what a normal life is, you reach out and then we do have cats here that are going to be up for adoption for barn programs, which means they’ll be considered working cats and we think that a lot of them would prefer to live their life without maybe humans around them,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity of Ohio.

Directors said they’re doing what they can to have as many of the cats fostered and adopted to make room for new animals that will be coming in as the weather improves this spring and summer.