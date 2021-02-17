Forum will address education issues local Black students face

The forum is hosted by the Community Education Oversight Taskforce

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Education Oversight Taskforce is hosting a Zoom meeting this morning to address education issues Black students face.

The forum is set to address “22 years of academic ‘F’ ratings for Black students” and is geared toward students, parents and community members.

The following people are on the Community Education Oversight Taskforce:

Lois Thornton, retired elementary principal

Lois Haynes-Paige, educator/entrepreneurship & mentorship specialist

Wanda Smith, educator/counselor

Martha Robinson-Brogdon, educator/youth advisor

Phillip Warren, educator/businessman

Jackie Adair, educator/school board member

Gail Faison-Tigner, educator

George Freeman, co-chair, state NAACP president’s taskforce

James Brown, NAACP president

Pamela Collins, community social justice advocate

Jimma McWilson, advocate/kemetic Africologist

Wali Salahuddin, advocate/kemetic minister

The forum begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed in the video player above. Check back here for updates on this story.