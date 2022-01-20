YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State University professor who is accused of mutilating a cat is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Amy Williams is facing two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals. A Mahoning County grand jury returned the indictment on the charges, stemming from an investigation in November.

Williams’ attorney entered the written plea on Williams’ behalf on Wednesday, according to court records. A jury trial in the case is set for March 21.

Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity, previously spoke to WKBN about their investigation, saying it was one of the worst scenes that she and her staff has ever seen. The dead cat was found in Williams’ apartment, as well as a live cat that was rescued, according to investigators.

A police report stated that Williams had told a friend that she was having a bad day, and when police went to look for her, she screamed that she had been followed all day and asked them not to kill her.

An ambulance was called and Williams was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, reports said.

Williams resigned Dec. 20 from her job as a YSU professor.