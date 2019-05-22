Former YSU football player appears in court on sex charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State University football player can get out of jail before going on trial for a sex charge.

Lamont Ragland was arraigned Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to a felony charge against him.

The 21-year-old was told he could post a $5,000, 10 percent cash/surety bond to be released.

If that happened, he would be on house arrest.

Ragland was arrested Tuesday morning after sources say he was accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts. It reportedly happened at the University Edge apartments.

He played in 11 games last season.