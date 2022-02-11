COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fired college bookstore employee in Ohio has lost another round in the battle for his job. The blow may end Andre Brady’s yearslong saga. He says he’s deciding whether to appeal. The 10th District Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday that a lower court lacks jurisdiction to hear Brady’s case. The lawsuit he wants heard argues that Youngstown State University lacked economic justification to eliminate his bookstore job of 19 years in 2016. Youngstown and other public universities were being pressured at the time by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs and pass the savings along to students.